The Taft Union high School Hall of Fame Committee has announced the inductees for the 2022 TUHS Hall of Fame. This year the Hall of Fame Committee will induct three graduates of Taft Union High School: Ed Simmons (Class of 1967), Amy Torczon McCarthy (Class of 1984), and Tony Mills (Class of 1988). Ed Simmons was nominated by his sister, Linda McIntosh, Amy Torczon McCarthy’s paperwork was submitted by Larry Brown, and Tony Mills was nominated by Don Noriel.
McCarthy and Mills were submitted in the Athletic Category (outstanding records of achievement in their chosen sports). Simmons was submitted in the Achievement Category for actions that have led to outstanding recognition in their chosen fields on a local, national, or international level.
Many of the sport’s accolades achieved by Torczon and Mills are records still today. Mills has just received three outstanding recognitions this past year, among them the Kern County Coach of the Year and the California State Coach of the Year. Ed Simmons has excelled in real estate and parking garages.
“The Hall of Famers, as a group, are amazing individuals. They still hold records and they still are involved in their chosen pursuits. Chances are, if you have parked your car in a parking garage in LA recently, Ed Simmons may have owned that real estate or developed the software that got you out of the garage in record time,” remarked Kathy Orrin, TUHS Hall of Fame Committee Chair.
These inductees, and many who already have been inducted, will enjoy the Hall of Fame Induction Dinner in the Oildorado Room of the Taft Transit Center near the Oilworker Monument on Supply Row, Saturday, April 23, 2022, beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets may be reserved by calling the Chamber at (661) 765-2165. The cost of the dinner is $60.
