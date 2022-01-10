The Taft Union High School District is offering free at-home COVID testing for all district students.
The student's parent/guardian must be present at pick up.
If a student's parent/guardian is unavailable during times of distribution the parent/guardian can either send an email to healthteam@taftunion.org or provide a signed note sent with the student.
Test kits will be available in the softball field parking lot from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. and in th cafeteria from after school until 3 :30 p.m Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.