The Taft Oil Technology Academy gave students the opportunity to speak with representatives of several companies, organizations, and school officials last week. Annually, the West Kern Oil Museum holds Career Day, and by doing this, local companies who hope to recruit younger folks or have available internships are able to communicate with high school students.
Participating institutions included: Aera Energy, Bakersfield College, Berry Corporation, Bureau of Land Management, Californians for Energy & Science, Chevron, Crimson Resource Management, General Production Service, Holmes Family Education Foundation, Holmes Western Oil Corporation, PCL Industrial Services, SJVC, Sentinel Peak Resources, South Valley Companies, Taft College, TradeCraft Engineers, Trinity Safety Company, US Army, West Side Family Health Center, and Wonderful Career Center.
Several students noticed that some careers within these fields do not require as much education and additional schooling as previously thought. While one has greater chances of landing a job when they have a degree, training, or higher education of some sort, there are also openings for individuals who have attained a high school diploma or equivalent. Taking this into account, students felt encouraged because they acknowledged that there is constant availability for jobs that have potential to turn into careers.
AADE member, Ryann Bracken, says, “Career day exposed me to information from different companies. It was a fun experience and I can’t wait for next year.”
The intention of career day differed based on the grade; incoming Oil Tech. students and current Sophomores of the academy were required to get a sticker from each company present, while Juniors and Seniors participate in mock interviews or compete for an internship that would apply to the upcoming summer. The companies who had offered internships this year were: Berry Corporation, Chevron, General Production Service, Holmes Western, and Sentinel Peak Resources.
On the other hand, mock interviews were conducted by the following: Bakersfield College, Crimson Resource Management, South Valley Companies, and Taft Chamber of Commerce.
The interviews take place every twenty minutes and are roughly fifteen minutes each, leaving some time to give the students feedback. Lynn (Ted) Pendergrass, coordinator of the Oil Technology Academy, stresses, “We hear from companies that our students are usually well-prepared. Students say the first one is always the hardest, and the second interview is much easier. It’s a skill that needs to be practiced with some thought given to possible questions and how to answer them”.
Most, if not all, Oil Tech. students who are given the chance to participate in Career Day leave with more knowledge and confidence than they had at the beginning. It is an eye-opener to folks who overlooked the windows of opportunity that lie within our community, especially regarding the oil industry.
