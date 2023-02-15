Taft is a small town that heavily relies on the oil companies surrounding it. Without corporations such as Berry Petroleum, Holmes Western, Chevron, and several others, we would not have many local facilities or opportunities for the community. Taft Union High School provides a great education for students and also has programs that are life-changing for those included. The Taft Oil-Technology Academy (OTA) , run through the high school, provides significant experiences for students that influence their day-to-day lives. Mentoring, for instance, takes place on the first Wednesday of each month; during this hour, students engage with their mentors who give feedback and guidance based on the required activity. An important part of the academy is AADE, or American Association of Drilling Engineers. During the year, an election is held so that students have the opportunity to run for a position. By becoming part of AADE, students are able to gain insight on trade organization meetings, exchanging information, and confidence when interacting with well-respected individuals.
Officers of AADE stress that for some time now, Governor Newsom has been set on putting a stop to in-state production; however, petroleum is a necessity everywhere. California, and the country as a whole, would be affected if the oil industry was no longer functioning here. Young adults and teenagers are the faces of the future and with that being said, it is important that the current politicians are aware of upcoming consequences, which are the result of no in-state production. Hoping to give the legislators of our state some insight on the benefits our oil industry provides, the student section of AADE will be taking a trip to Sacramento.
In order to prepare, the students were given the opportunity to speak during the annual West Kern Oil Museum dinner meeting. The audience empathized with the girls after understanding how much oil companies do for our towns. Because of them, we are able to get programs at the school funded, many local job opportunities, the privilege of visiting universities, and internships. According to Athena Campos, the president of the AADE student section, we understand the significance of the industry because it is our reality; we are affected by it, our friends and family rely on it, and moreover, it is a key factor in determining what the future holds for our country. Maycie Barrett, vice president, adds onto Campos’s statement by saying that she hopes to make a difference.
Fred Holmes, and his wife Barbara, are extremely impactful to the students who are in OTA and continue to serve as role models every day. Mr. Holmes is helping set up the upcoming trip to Sacramento and encourages the students to speak from their heart, while also expressing what the oil industry means to them.
