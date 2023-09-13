The Taft Union High School District Board held its third in a series of public hearings as it moves to electing its five members from five wards or areas instead of at large.
The TUHSD was told it weas making historic changes and was encouraged to embrace them.
Jesus Garcia , who is working with the Dolores Huerta Foundation encouraged the board to embrace the change.
“This is a historic change,” he said. “We are here, unfortunately, because the board…did not follow the state law.”
The CVRA became law in 2001.
Garcia said Taft’s population is growing more and more Hispanic.
Tilton said census data shows Taft is about 77 percent non-Hispanic white and 22 percent Hispanic.
“The City of Taft is undergoing a historic transformation,” Garcia said. “It’s becoming much more Hispanic.”
He encouraged the board to be open to change and “the maps are not made for the board.”
Garcia and Lori Pesante, civic engagement director for the Huerta Foundation, both told the board that Ford City should be kept whole and in one district.
That is a potential point of contention not just for the TUHSD but for other districts making the change. They have been shown draft maps that divide Ford City and told that keeping all of Ford City in one district isn’t feasible.
“All three of your maps split that community in half. I am asking you to recognize Ford City as a vibrant community,” Pesante said.
A board consultant hired by the TUHSD presented several maps to consider. and two representatives from the Dolores Huerta Foundation talked to the board.
The board is scheduled o hold another public hearing on Oct. 2 and is scheduled to vote on adopting a map on Oct. 16. Several drafts will be posted
The TUHSD, Taft City School District, West Side Health Care District and West Kern Community College District are all changing their board elections in time for the 2024 elections in response to demand letters received over the summer.
The City of Taft has been served with a similar letter but has not made a decision.
The TUHSD has its work cut out for it, said its consultant Dr. Jeffery Tilton of National Demographics. There are approximately 18,000 voting-age residents in the districts that must be evenly divided into five areas with about 3,580 residents in each of the five wards.
“It’s a challenge to do that but we have some leeway under the law,” Tilton said.
National Demographics has told the local districts that court battles have been costly and unsuccessful for districts that fight the change to voting by district.
