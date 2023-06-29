A Tupman man has been arrested on robbery and assault charges after an attack on a technician servicing an ATM in Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Police spokesman Robert Pear said officers responded to a report of an assault and robbery just before 5:30 pm. on June 24 in the 200 block of Coffee Road.
Officers said the suspect struck the technician in the back of the head with a shotgun and then took money from the ATM and fled.
On Wednesday police arrested Saeed Skinner, 26, of Tupman in the 4500 block of California Avenue.
During a search of Skinner’s vehicle, Pear said, officers found the shotgun used in the assault, a loaded handgun and other evidence.
Skinner was booked into jail on charges of armed robbery, assault with a deadly weapon assault with a deadly weapon on other charges.
