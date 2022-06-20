After a long, hot day, a cool breeze blows up from the Kern River making evenings a fantastic time to visit the animals at the California Living Museum.
Twilight at CALM will run on the following Saturdays this summer from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.: July 9, 16, 23 and 30; August 6, 13 and 27. Visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic dinner and dine with the animals.
Twilight at CALM admission is $8 for adults and $4 for children (3-12 years old). As always, there is no charge for CALM Members.
CALM is located at 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway (between Lake Ming and Hart Park).
For information, call 661-872-2256 or visit us on Facebook and our website: calmzoo.org.
# # #
