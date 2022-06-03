Two people died from "acute medical emergencies" at the six-day Lightning in a Bottle Festival at Buena Vista Lake over the Memorial Day weekend, the Kern County Fire Department said.
An estimated 27,000 people attended the festival from May 25-30.
The victims were not identified
Both victims were in their own shelters outside the main festival area, the KCFD.
One person died after being transported to a hospital on Saturday and the other was pronounced at the scene on Sunday, according to the KCFD.
No further information was released about the deaths.
THE KCFD worked with several agencies at Lightning in a Bottle and responded to 30 medical emergencies, 24 of which required transport to a hospital.
