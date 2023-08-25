Update: One of the two men detained during the shooting incident at 5 Cypress has been arrested and the other man has been released without out being charged.
Two men have been detained and Taft Police are continuing their investigation after multiple shots were fired from a residence on Cypress Lane.
Police responded to Cypress at Lexington just before 10:30 a.m. to multiple reports of shots being fired.
The men were detained at gunpoint and about 10:45 a.m., officers made numerous callouts to the residence over a public address system advising anyone still inside the house to exit the front door with their hand over their heads.
There was no response.
About 30 minutes later police entered the home and found it empty.
About 12:`15 p.m. police removed several weapons and other items from the house.
This is a developing story, Check taftmidwaydriller.com for updates as they become available.
