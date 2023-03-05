Two people are homeless after fire destroyed a single-family residence at Oak and Lierly Sunday morning.
The fire was reported at 7:45 a.m. and firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building when they arrived.
One of the people living in the house was inside when the fire started but was able to escape. The other occupant was outside, according to the Kern County Fire Department.
A dog and several cats were able to escape the flames but several other cats perished.
The American Red Cross was called in to assist the victims.
Firefighters also gave them a SAVE card, paid for by the California Professional Firefighters Association, which gives the victim $250 to purchase food, clothing, gas, medicine, or a place to stay the night in the aftermath of a fire or natural disaster.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The house was a total loss and damage is estimated to be about $120,000.
