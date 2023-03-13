Two houses were heavily damaged by fire in Maricopa last week.
Both fires broke out on Thursday.
The first, at Olive and Bush, started about 3 a.m. and destroyed a residential structure.
The second fire started about 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Madera and caused major damage to a home.
Heavy smoke and fire poured from the attic as firefighters battled the second blaze.
No cause was immediately available for either fire.
No damage estimates were available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.