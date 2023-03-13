Two houses were heavily damaged by fire in Maricopa last week.

Both fires broke out on Thursday.

The first, at Olive and Bush, started about 3 a.m. and destroyed a residential structure.

The second fire started about 1 p.m. in the 400 block of Madera and caused major damage to a home.

Heavy smoke and fire poured from the attic as firefighters battled the second blaze.

No cause was immediately available for either fire.

No damage estimates were available.