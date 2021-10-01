Two people were injured in a traffic accident on Highway 119 at East Kern Street early Wednesday.

Details on the accident weren't immediately available.

Two people were transported by ambulance, a man and woman from a passenger car that ended up on the east side of the roadway.

The extent of their injuries weren't available.

A pickup truck with damage was located on the west side of the road and a street light was knocked down.

Taft Police are investigating.

The crash was reported at 6:50 a.m.