Two people were injured in a traffic accident on Highway 119 at East Kern Street early Wednesday.
Details on the accident weren't immediately available.
Two people were transported by ambulance, a man and woman from a passenger car that ended up on the east side of the roadway.
The extent of their injuries weren't available.
A pickup truck with damage was located on the west side of the road and a street light was knocked down.
Taft Police are investigating.
The crash was reported at 6:50 a.m.
