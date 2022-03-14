Two people died in a head-on collision on Highway 33 in the Belridge area Saturday afternoon.
The California Highway Patrol said the victims were the driver and passenger in aHonda that collided head-on with a Toyota on Highway 33 near Lerdo Highway.
A third person suffered moderate injury.
According to the CHP, the Honda was northbound on the highway just before 5 p.m. at an unknown rate of speed when the driver lost control and the car veered into the southbound lanes and into the path of the Toyota driven by Adam Alvarez, 36, of Corona.
Alvarez applied his brakes but the vehicles collided in the southbound lanes, the CHP
Both victims were male. No other identifying information was immediately available.
Alvarez was taken to Kern Medical with moderate injuries, the CHP said.
The collision is till under investigation and it isn't known if drugs or alcohol were a factor.
