Two Southern California residents were killed and a third seriously injured in a traffic accident on Old River Road early Friday.
The California Highway Patrol said the victims were in a Nissan Altima that failed to stop at a stop sign and rove into the path of an International two-axle tractor.
The truck driver was not hurt,
the victims were westbound on Herring road about 4 a.m. when the driver failed to stop at the stop sign at Old River Road and drove into the path of the truck.
The CHP said the driver, a 35-year Rancho Cucamonga man and a passenger, a 37-year-old Moreno Valle woman, were killed in the collision.
Their names have not been released.
Another passenger, Ton Eggleston, 41, of Riverside, was hospitalized with major injuries,
The truck driver was identified as Bogar Beltran Lopez, 37, of Earlimart.
