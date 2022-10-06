Two people were killed early Wednesday when a semi truck collided with another semi truck and then struck a passenger vehicle on Highway 46 east of Lost Hills.
The fatalities were in a car that was crushed by the trailer of one of the trucks, the California Highway Patrol said.
According to the CHP, a 2022 Freightliner drive by Lovepreet S. Dhillon, 32, of Bakersfield was eastbound on Highway 46 just east of Gun Club Road when the truck crossed over the center line partially in the westbound lanes and collided head-on with a 2010 Freightliner driven by
Anthony C Campo, 33, of Wasco.
After the collision, Dhillon's truck continued out of control, traveling east and struck a 2003 Toyota on the north shoulder and pushing it backwards. The truck overturned and landed on top of the passenger car.
Both truck drivers suffered minor injuries and were not transported by ambulance.
The two people in the car were pronounced dead at the scene.
All involved were wearing seat belts, according to the CHP.
Drugs or alcohol are not factors, the CHP said.
The names of the two people killed have not been not released.
