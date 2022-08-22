Two people are dead and three more were injured after a suspected drunk driving crash involving a small car and a semi truck at Highway 33 and Wood Street Sunday night, Taft Police said.
Police Sgt. Corey Beilby said a Chevrolet Sonic with five people in it heading eastbound on Wood Street drove into the path of the truck traveling southbound on Highway 33 at about 9:20 p.m.
Two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a Bakersfield hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the Sonic, identified as Fluorescence Estrada Martinez, 20, of Bakersfield was arrested.
He is being held in the Kern County Jail and is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and driving under the influence causing injury.
His bail is set at $110,000.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
