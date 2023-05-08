Two men were arrested by Kern County Sheriff’s deputies in the Frazier Park area on illegal marijuana cultivation charges last week.
Sheriff’s detectives seized about 240 marijuana plants at a residence after a traffic stop on a car the suspects were driving resulted in the discovery of two large trash bags full of marijuana, the KCSO said.
According to a news release, a deputy conducted a traffic enforcement stop in the area of Cuddy Valley Road and Tecuya Drive on a U-Haul van, occupied by Hovhannes Sayadyan, age 29, and Garni Boghosian-Molhemi, age 28 on May 3. During the contact, deputies obtained probable cause to search the vehicle for marijuana. Deputies located several large black trash bags containing marijuana.
Further investigation led deputies to obtain a search warrant for a residence in the 9200 block of Whispering Pines Road in Pinon Pines. Deputies located approximately 240 marijuana plants and indicia of the residence being used for cultivation. Narcotic detectives were called out and assisted in the investigation.
Sayadyan and Boghosian-Molhemi were booked into the Kern County Jail for charges related to the cultivation of marijuana and sales of marijuana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.