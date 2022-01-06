Two pedestrians suffered major injuries after they were struck by a car Thursday evening on Sixth Street near Lucard.
The victims, a male and a female, were treated at the scene by firefighters and paramedics.
They were taken from the scene by ambulance.
One was going to be transferred to a helicopter to be flown to Bakersfield for treatment, firefighters said.
Taft Police are investigating the incident, which was reported about 5:30 p.m.
This is a developing story.
Check Taftmidwaydriller.com for updates as they become available.
