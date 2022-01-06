Taft Police

Two pedestrians suffered major injuries after they were struck by a car Thursday evening on Sixth Street near Lucard.

The victims, a male and a female, were treated at the scene by firefighters and paramedics.

They were taken from the scene by ambulance.

One was going to be transferred to a helicopter to be flown to Bakersfield for treatment, firefighters said.

Taft Police are investigating the incident, which was reported about 5:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.

