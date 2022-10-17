Two small brush fires broke out in Sandy Creek Saturday morning.
The first fire started about 10 a.m. near the bridge at the north entrance to the college and burned a small area of brush between the TIL buildings and Ash Street dorms.
As firefighters arrived there, a second fire broke out to the west in the ditch. That fire burned near where another fire broke out on Sept. 28 and briefly threatened the Taft Union High School FFA animal corrals.
Both fires were quickly extinguished with no damage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.