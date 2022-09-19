Two men were arrested on burglary and other charges after Taft Police interrupted a burglary in progress early Sunday morning.
Sgt. Corey Beilby said officers responded to a business in the 200 block of Center just before 4 a.m. and found people inside the building.
Two suspects fled on foot.
One was captured in the 100 block of North Street and the second initially got away.
But officers were able to get a positive ID on him and he was arrested later in the 300 block of Naylor Avenue.
The suspect caught on North Street was identified as Joel Antonio Pallarez, 21, of Taft.
He was arrested on multiple counts including burglary, conspiracy, being a felon in possession of ammunition, possession of burglary tools, resisting or delaying arrest and possession of paraphernalia.
The second suspect was identified as Robert Xavier Gonzalez, 25, also of Taft. He was charged with burglary, conspiracy, resisting or delaying arrest and two warrants.
Both men were booked into the Kern County Sheriff's central receiving facility.
