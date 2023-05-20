Two teenage suspects, including a 13-year-old, were arrested Friday following an armed robbery at A street Park, Taft Police reported.
The victims told officers they were robbed at gunpoint at the park just before 5 p.m. by a group of Hispanic males and a cell phone was taken.
The suspects fled south from the park, police said, and officers searched the surrounding neighborhood.
Police said two suspects, aged 13 and 18, that matched suspect descriptions, were located and detained.
One suspect was carrying a loaded, concealed handgun, police said.
The two suspects were subsequently arrested.
The 13-year-old was booked into Kern County juvenile hall in Bakersfield on charges of second-degree robbery, conspiracy, unlawfully carrying a firearm and brandishing a weapon.
The second suspect, identified by police as Benjamin Pallarez, 18, was booked into the Kern County Sheriff’s central receiving facility on charges of second-degree robbery, conspiracy and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
He remained in custody Saturday evening and is being held on $37,500 bail, according to the jail website.
Police are continuing to search for more suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 661-763-3101.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.