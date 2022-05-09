A man was killed and a woman suffered moderate injuries when a U-Haul truck sped through a red light and collided with a tanker at Blackwell's Corner Saturday.
The accident blocked by Highway 46 and Highway 33 for about five hours and forced evacuation of the Blackwell's Corner store due to fears of a possible liquid petroleum product leak.
The California Highway Patrol said the victim, an 88-year-old Oceano man, was eastbound on Highway 46 at approximately 70 miles an hour when he failed to stop at a red light at the intersection with Highway 33. His 2014 GMC truck collided with the left side of the tanker being pulled by a Kenworth tractorthat was making a left turn from northbound Highway 33, the CHP said..
The driver of the U-Haul died instantly. A passenger, Candice Beith, 78, of Oceano, was taken by ambulance to Kern Medical with moderate injuries, the CHP said. The truck driver was uninjured.
Kern County firefighters established a half-mile exclusion zone around the crash site and all traffic was blocked.
After several hours, the vehicle were separated and the tanker was taken to another location to be off-loaded.
The crash was reported at 2:10 p.m. and roadway was finally reopened at about 7 a.m.
