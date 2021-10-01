Seven people went to the hospital with minor injuries and 25,000 pounds of strawberries were spilled after a big rig crashed into the side of the mountain on Grocer Grade Thursday night.
According to the California Highway Patrol, truck pulling a trailer full of berries hit the side of the mountain on Highway 166 about 1.8 miles north of Soda Lake Road about 7:40 p.m.
Two pickups, a Ford F-150 and a Dodge Ram, were following the truck and couldn't avoid the debris due to the dust and rocks from the first crash and crashed into the wreckage and strawberries..
In all, seven patients, five from Bakersfield, the truck driver from New York and a victim from Santa Maria, were taken to the hospital for treatment of what the CHP describes as minor injuries.
The crash left a huge mess and Caltrans was called into to clean it up. The roadway was closed until 4:40 a.m. on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.