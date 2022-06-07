The motorcyclist killed near Valley Acres early Sunday was passing a car when he collided with a tractor trailer turning on to Highway 119, the California Highway Patrol said.
According to the CHP, the victim, identified by the Kern County Coroner as Michael Edward Lopez, 22, of Bakersfield, was eastbound on Highway 119 approaching Airport Road as a tractor-trailer traveling north on Airport Road started turning left to go west on Highway 119.
The CHP said the motorcycle was passing a sedan "at a speed greater than 45 MPH when it struck the rear of the trailer.
The driver of the truck, Jose Mendez Alvarez, 47, of Bakersfield, was not injured.
