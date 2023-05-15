The Kern County Sheriff-Coroner has identified the Taft homicide victim as Dustin RJ Miller, 36, of Taft.
Miller was found in a lot at Fourth and Ash Street early on May 5.
The coroner said an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
Miller died at the scene at an unknown time, the coroner said a news release Monday afternoon
On Friday, KGET.com reported that documents field in support of a search warrant said Miller suffered from head trauma and a gunshot wound.
