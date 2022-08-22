The Kern County Coroner has identified the two fatalities from Sunday nights's crash.
Sergio Andres Lopez Mata, 46, from Tijuana, Mexico and Edgar Eduardo Herrera Garcia, 35, of Bakersfield, were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.
The men were passengers in a small car that collided with a semi-truck at Wood Street and Highway 33 just after 9 p.m.
Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
Two other people suffered major injuries.
The driver of the car the men were riding in, Flurencio Martinez, 20 of Bakersfield, survived and was arrested on vehicular manslaughter and felony drunk driving charges.
