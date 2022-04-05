KCSO

The Taft women killed in a head-on collision on South Lake Road last week has been identified by the Kern County Coroner as Teodosia Velasco Hernandez, 32.

Hernandez was the driver of a 2012 Acura that veered into the westbound lanes of South lake Road and collided head-on with a Chevrolet pickup, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Hernandez died at the scene. A passenger in her car, Eminglio Hernandez, 38, also of Taft, and the pickup driver, Jose Abel Espinoza, 24, of Maricopa, Jose Abel Espinoza, 24, of Maricopa, were both seriously injured.