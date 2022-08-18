The Kern County Coroner has identified the woman who died in a traffic accident on Highway 119 Monday morning as Linda Joyce Beaty, 80, of Bakersfield.
The California Highway Patrol said Beaty was driving southbound on Buena Vista Road and pulled onto the highway into the path of a semi-truck pulling a gravel trailer.
Beaty's vehicle was struck broadside by the truck.
A passenger in Beaty's vehicle suffered moderate injuries.
The truck driver was not injured.
