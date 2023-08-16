Two fires burning in California Valley Tuesday evening burned together and were contained after burning more than 700 acres.
Cal Fire reported Wednesday at 7:22 a.m. the fire were 100 percent contained at 703 acres.
It started as two fires that broke out about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in a remote area off Bitterwater Road about six miles north of Highway 58.
There were not reports of injuries or damage, although one structure was reportedly threatened for a time shortly after the fires broke out.
The cause is under investigation.
