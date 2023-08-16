Bitterfire

Helicopter drops water on the Bitterfire burning in northern California Valley. Tuesday evening.

Two fires burning in California Valley Tuesday evening burned together and were contained after burning more than 700 acres.

Cal Fire reported Wednesday at 7:22 a.m. the fire were 100 percent contained at 703 acres.

It started as two fires that broke out about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in a remote area off Bitterwater Road about six miles north of Highway 58.

There were not reports of injuries or damage, although one structure was reportedly threatened for a time shortly after the fires broke out.

The cause is under investigation.