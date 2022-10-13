Friday night's Taft Union High School Cesar Chavez is now canceled.
The game, originally scheduled to be played at Chavez in Delano, was moved to Taft Thursday morning but in the late afternoon the Delano Joint Union High School District, announced it was canceling all extracurricular activities for an indefinite period.
Taft Union High School District Board President Paul Linder and Superintendent Jason Hodgson confirmed Thursday afternoon that the game was now off.
Hodgson said it was "dueto circumstances beyond the control of Chavez and TUHS."
Linder said Chavez would forfeit the game.
The rest of the regular season is now up in the air. Wasco made the decision to cancel a home game against Delano High School that was to be played Thursday night.
Taft is scheduled to host Wasco next week and then travel to Delano to end the resular season on Oct. 28.
Wasco was scheduled to host Delano on Thursday but that game was canceled by Wasco.
The cancelations are the results of multiple shootings in Delano and Wasco.
On Monday, two people died and two more were injured in a shooting on the outskirts of Delano.
The Kern County Sheriff said there have been three shootings in Wasco this week. One resulted in a minor injury and in the second one the victim was shot at but not hit.
The third shooting was determined to be accidental and self inflicted, according to the KCSO.
The cancellations bring into question the rest of the South Sequoia League season. Three SSL teams are in Delano -- Kennedy, Delano High and Chavez.
A Delano Joint Union High School District official told the Bakersfield Californian that the district is halting all after school activities including football volleyball, tennis and cross-country.
The shutdown will be re-evaluated next week, the DJUHS official said.
