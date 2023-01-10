Flooding rains have closed Highway 166 and Highway 33.
Highway 166 was closed from Old River Road in Kern County to Highway 101 near Santa Maria in Santa Barbara County Monday evening. Highway 33 was closed north of Taft from Lokern Road to Highway 46 a short time later by flooding in several locations that led to numerous cars getting stuck and a water rescue.
Later, the California Highway Patrol reported that people were driving around the barricades and a major injury accident involving two big rigs was reported early Tuesday morning.
Highway 33 is also closed in Ventura County by flooding.
