Lightning may have been the cause of a grass fire that burned 62 acres in the hills south east of Maricopa Sunday afternoon.
The fire was reported about 4 p.m. in the San Emigdio foothills south of Basic School Road after thunderstorms moved through the area.
Arriving firefighters also reported lightning near the fire.
The fire's spread was halted about two hours..
Numerous patrols and engines and a helicopter from the Kern County Fire Department plus air tankers were used to contain the fire.
