Police charged a Taft man with multiple felonies after they responded to a report of shooting out the back door of a house in a residential neighborhood Friday morning.
Lee Alan Hardy, 40, was detained along with another man when police first arrived about 10:30 a.m. The other man was later released.
Police surrounded the house after the men were detained and issued several callouts over a public address system telling anyone in the house to come out with their hands up.
About 45 minutes after the original call, police entered the house and cleared it.
Taft Police spokesman Robert Gomes said officers found two rifles, a shotgun, a pistol, high-capacity magazines, ammunition, and assorted gun parts at the residence. One of the located firearms had been reported stolen Hardy was determined to be a convicted felon prohibited to owning or possessing firearms, Gomes said
Hardy was arrested and charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, and possession of a large capacity firearm.
