A man suffered significant injuries and three cats died in a fire that destroyed a mobile home and outbuilding in the Buena Vista Mobile Home Park Wednesday.
The fire broke out shortly after 12:30 p.m. in the park on the 100 block of North Tenth Street.
The Kern County Emergency Communications Center received multiple reports of explosions and large amounts of smoke, KCFD spokesman Capt. Andrew Freeborn said.
Taft Police assisted.
Two officers saw the smoke and responded to the fire and began evacuating residents.
They were about the break down the door of the burning mobile home when the occupant came out through a window, police said.
He suffered moderate burns and was taken by ambulance to a Bakersfield hospital, Freeborn said.
The fire was knocked down about 17 minutes after firefighters arrived.
The cause hasn't been determined.
No damage estimate was available,
