Dustin RJ Miller died from a gunshot wound to the back and his death was a homicide, the Kern County Coroner said Thursday afternoon.
However, the coroner said in a news release, the date and time of Miller’s murder are unknown
Miller, 36, was found dead in a vacant lot near Ash and Fourth Street at 5:50 a.m. on May 5.
Taft Police are investigating the murder and have released few details about the investigation into the homicide.
Police found the victim after they were dispatched to the 1200 block of Fourth Street a.m. for a report of an unresponsive male subject laying in a vacant area.
