Monday's fire in Maricopa destroyed a double-wide mobile home, several vehicle and other items, Kern County Fire Department Capt. Andrew Freeborn said.
The fire was reported about 10:30 a.m. on the 1500 block of Novel and sent up a large column of black smoke.
Firefighters were able to prevent the spread of the fire to even more vehicles, Freeborn said.
They remained on the scene at 3:15 p.m., nearly five hours after the fire was reported.
There have been no reported injuries and the cause and a damage estimate is not yet available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.