Prosecutors have filed more than 20 felony counts in connection with a series of hijackings and shooting on I-5 near Laval Road last week
One suspect, Fatima Miranda, is being held without bail in the Kern County sheriff's Lerdo pretrial facility.
The other, Travis Lee, was taken by ambulance after his arrest in Taft early on March 28.
There is no booking record for him in the jail system, but Kern Count Superior Court records show both Miranda and Lee face numerous felony counts
Both suspects are charged with multiple counts of attempted murder, carjacking, kidnapping during the commission of a carjacking and assault with a firearm on a person.They are also charged with auto theft and possession of stolen vehicle.
Miranda is due to appear in court on April 11. No court date has been set for Lee.
The series of incidents started with an auto theft in Taft just before 6 p.m..
Taft Police say were called to investigate the theft of a Blue Honda Del Sol from the 400 block of Finley Drive.
The vehicle was later located on Highway 119 traveling east towards Highway 43.
The suspect vehicle then went south on I-5 and the pursuit was turned over to the California Highway Patrol
The CHP pursued the car south to the area of Highway 166, but officers said they ended it "due to heavy traffic and safety of the public."
Around 7 p.m., the stolen Honda was found abandoned in the 4100 block of Industrial Parkway Drive near Laval Road at the base of the Grapevine.
A short time later, 911 dispatchers began receiving reports of a man shooting at vehicles in the northbound lanes of I-5 near Laval, according to the CHP.
The suspects found two victims in separate vehicles suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The investigation led officers to determine that the suspects forcibly carjacked three vehicles.
At some point, carjacking victims were found in Maricopa and the search was concentrated in southwestern Kern County.
About 5:30 .m., officers stopped a van with Miranda and Lee in it in the 100 block of Center.
Lee was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot to a hand he suffered during the carjackings, the CHP said. Miranda was taken by the CHP and Lee left in an ambulance.
