The Kern County Department said the fast-moving fire that destroyed one South Taft home Sunday and threatened another caused $210,000 damage.
The fire, on the 1300 block of Pico, broke out about 10:30 a.m.
Firefighters were told the fire was spreading from a garage to one home and a fence and threatening a second home to the east.
Firefighters attacked the fire and searched for victims. They were hampered by downed, live power lines.
After knocking down the fire, firefighters assisted the victims with salvaging and recovering what items they could.
One person complained of feeling ill after the fire but declined treatment. There were no other injuries.
Firefighters were able to save about $120,000 in property.
