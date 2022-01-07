Taft Police believe the two pedestrians struck by a car Thursday evening were in or very close to a crosswalk.
Sgt. Corey Beilby said the man and woman were walking eastbound across Sixth at Lucard when they were struck by a northbound car.
He said officers are still talking to witnesses and want to review surveillance video from nearby businesses to determine exactly where pedestrians were when they were struck.
Beilby said the car that struck the pair was northbound in the number 2 lane when the accident occurred.
The car was driven by a 17-year-old unlicensed driver, he said.
Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in the accident, Beilby said.
Both victims suffered major injuries in the 5:33 p.m. accident.
