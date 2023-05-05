Taft Police have confirmed that the suspicious death discovered Friday at Fourth and Ash is being investigated as a homicide.
However, few details are being released at this time.
Police said officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Fourth Street at 5:50 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive male subject laying in a vacant area.
The victim, identified only as an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The area was cordoned off with crime scene tape and later Fourth and Ash were blocked near the scene until late morning.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Taft Police at 661-763-3101.
