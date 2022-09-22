Taft Police are continuing their investigation into an attack on a man in front of Fastrip last week.
Police said they have no comment on the investigation at this time.
So far, one person has been charged.
Chester Lewis Goff III, 37, was arrested at the scene and later released on bail.
Kern County Superior Court records show Goff was freed on $25,000 bail.
He has been charged with felony counts of battery with serious bodily injury and assault on a person with force likely to cause great bodily injury.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on Sept. 26.
Goff is charged in connection with the attack on a man that left him with major head injuries. The victim was flown to a Bakersfield hospital for treatment.
Police said Goff was identified by multiple witnesses.
