A 34-year-old Taft man was killed when he was struck by a car on Highway 119 near Harrison Street early Saturday.
The California Highway Patrol said the victim, whose name has not been released, was walking in the southbound traffic lane when he was struck by a southbound Chevrolet Impala.
The driver of the Impala swerved to the left to avoid the pedestrian, but struck him with the right front of the car, according to the CHP.
The Impala driver, identified as Jeffery R. Russinsky, 60 of Bakersfield, suffered minor injuries but was not transported.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Highway 119 was closed between Harrison and Midway Road for about 90 minutes.
The CHP said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision. The investigation is continuing and any witness with information is encouraged to contact the Buttonwillow are CHP office.
