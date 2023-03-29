Two Taft residents have been arrested in connection with a series of shootings and carjackings on I-5 Monday night.
The California Highway patrol said Travis Joe Lee, 24, and Fatima Miranda, 29, are facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, carjacking, kidnapping, felon in possession of a gun and ammunition, vehicle theft, grand theft, and criminal conspiracy.
Lee and Miranda were arrested about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday with the assistance of Taft Police, about 10 hours after the series of incidents started with Taft Police pursuing a stolen car.
CHP officers from Ft. Tejon took over pursuit of a stolen Honda Civic from Taft Police about 7 p.m. The CHP ended the pursuit on southbound I-5 near Highway 166 for safety reasons in heavy traffic, the CHP said.
About 7:30 .m., the CHP began receiving reports of a man shooting at vehicles on I-5 northbound, south of Laval Road..
"Central Division detectives responded to the scene and contacted two separate victims in two separate vehicles who were each suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds," the CHP said in a news release. "During the investigation, detectives learned Travis Joe Lee and Fatima Miranda forcibly carjacked three vehicles and shot two victims before fleeing the scene prior to police arrival."
The shootings and carjackings set off a large scale search that started in Maricopa and spread throughout the Westside involving the CHP, Taft Police and Kern County Sheriff's deputies.
A CHP helicopter and K9 units were also used in the search.
Officers finally stopped a brown van in the 100 block of Center Street Tuesday morning. Miranda was arrested.
Lee suffered what the CHP described as a "self-inflicted gunshot wound to his hand" during the shootings and was taken to a Bakersfield hospital.
Miranda is being held on $1.3 million bail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.