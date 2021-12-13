Updated weather forecasts now say there is only a slight chance of rain for tonight's Taft Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade.
But it will likely be windy.
The National Weather Service in Hanford said Monday morning there is just a slight chance of showers between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. after a chance of rain during the early afternoon. Only about .02 inches are expected between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.
The parade starts at 6 pm. and should run a little over an hour.
Winds will be gusty, however, with the strongest gusts over 30 miles per hour during the parade.
Winds are heavier rain are expected in the overnight hours into Tuesday, the NWS said, and Taft could see gusts up to 50 miles per hour later tonight.
Taft will remain under a wind advisory until 4 a.m. Tuesday.
