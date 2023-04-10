A 19-year-old-old Palmdale woman was the victim of a single-vehicle accident on Highway 166 Friday.
The woman, whose name has not been released by the Santa Barbara County Coroner, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado that left the roadway, drove through a guard rail, down an embankment and ended up 200 feet below the road.
The woman died at the scene, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
A passenger. Identified only as a 21-year-old man, was critically injured.
He was hoisted to the roadway by s SBCFD helicopter, then transferred to a CalSTAR helicopter and flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, according to the SBCFD.
