A Bakersfield woman died in a collision on Highway 119 at Buena Vista Road Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said the victim, whose name has not been released, was driving a Ford southbound on Buena Vista and stopped at the highway when she attempted an eastbound turn and pulled into the path of a westbound Peterbuilt truck pulling a trailer.

The truck struck the drivers side of the Ford.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A passenger in the Ford, Christina Collins, 19, of Bakersfield, suffered moderate injuries.

The truck driver, Alexander Koolmees, 60, also of Bakersfield, was not hurt.

The crash was reported just before 7:30 a.m. and Highway 119 was blocked for more than two hours.