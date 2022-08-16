A Bakersfield woman died in a collision on Highway 119 at Buena Vista Road Monday morning.
The California Highway Patrol said the victim, whose name has not been released, was driving a Ford southbound on Buena Vista and stopped at the highway when she attempted an eastbound turn and pulled into the path of a westbound Peterbuilt truck pulling a trailer.
The truck struck the drivers side of the Ford.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
A passenger in the Ford, Christina Collins, 19, of Bakersfield, suffered moderate injuries.
The truck driver, Alexander Koolmees, 60, also of Bakersfield, was not hurt.
The crash was reported just before 7:30 a.m. and Highway 119 was blocked for more than two hours.
