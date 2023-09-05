A Victorville woman was killed and three other people were injured in a multiple-vehicle accident on Highway 166 west of Tepusquet Road on Labor Day.
The crash blocked holiday traffic on the busy highway for about five hours.
The California Highway Patrol said the crash took place about 13:45 p.m. According to a news release, The Victorville woman, 28, was a passenger eastbound on the highway overtaking slower traffic and was in westbound lane when it drove into the path of a westbound Chevy Tahoe.
The vehicles collided, killing the passenger in the Silverado and causing major injuries to the driver, identified as Arturo Garcia, 28, also of Victorville, and the Tahoe driver, identified as Manuel Aguilera, 52, of Bakersfield.
A Toyota Corolla travelling behind the Tahoe also collided with both vehicles and the driver , Crystal Nunez, 34, of San Jose, suffered minor injuries.
A bicycle attached to the back of the Tahoe was dislodged in the collision struck an eastbound truck, but the driver was uninjured.
The two patients with major injuries were transported by air ambulances. Nunez was transported by ground ambulance.
The highway was finally reopened at 6:39 p.m., according to Caltrans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.