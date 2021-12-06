BAKERSFIELD, CA – The Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative (BKRHC) has launched a county-wide effort to recruit 500 volunteers for the 2022 Point in Time Count, to be held on January 26, 2022.
The annual PIT Count provides a snapshot view of homelessness in Kern County. Results from the PIT Count are used to apply for federal and state grant funding and the allocation of resources and energy to address homelessness in our communities.
“BKRHC relies on hundreds of volunteers to canvass communities across Kern County, so that every person experiencing homelessness is counted,” said Anna Laven, Ed.D., BKRHC executive director.
PIT Count volunteers’ primary task is to identify and count the number of unsheltered people experiencing homelessness, that is, those sleeping on the streets and alleys, in parks, encampments or other places not meant for human habitation.
PIT Count volunteers are organized into teams of three or four people and dispatched to specific areas throughout Kern County. During past PIT Counts, volunteers have engaged with individuals experiencing homelessness to complete an in-depth questionnaire and gather demographic information.
BKRHC is taking precautions in light of COVID-19 to protect the health and safety of all volunteers and individuals experiencing homelessness.
“Our top priority every year is protecting the health and safety of everyone involved in the PIT Count, both volunteers and individuals experiencing homelessness,” said Deborah Johnson, BKRHC Governing Board Chair and California Veterans Assistance Foundation executive director.
Volunteers will be asked to report on their vaccination status and those not vaccinated will be asked to test negative 72 hours in advance of the event. BKRHC has invested in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for all PIT Count volunteers and developed social distancing protocols for volunteer trainings.
Individuals can sign-up to volunteer online at www.bkrhc.org/2022-pit-count/. All volunteers, regardless of past PIT Count experience, must sign-up online and register for training. Training sessions will be held in January 2022 in locations across Kern County and by zoom.
For more information, interested individuals can visit www.bkrhc.org
