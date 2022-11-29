Wednesday is the deadline to enter next week's Taft Christmas Parade.
The parade will begin its trek down Center Street on Monday, December 5, beginning at 6 p.m. sharp, announced Kathy Orrin, Executive Director of the Taft Chamber of Commerce.
The Christmas Parade, usually the first holiday activity in the community of Taft, will be preceded by the Christmas Tree Lighting on Fifth Street Plaza December 3, at 6:00 p.m., the Saturday before the Christmas Parade.
“Entry forms for the parade may be obtained at the Chamber, 400 Kern Street, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.” said Chelsi Perry, chamber event coordinator.
The categories for parade entries include floats, animals, auto, marching bands/flags, cheerleaders/drill teams, and groups. The donation for entry is $15, which is deposited into Fund the Fireworks, the account that actually funds the fireworks show in July each year.
The theme of the Christmas Parade this year is Home for the Holidays, an idea inspired by the holiday activities going on at the West Kern Oil Museum on the December 9-10 and December 16-17 weekends at the Museum. The Chamber Board of Directors was so taken with the idea, they adopted it for the Parade, and they crowned the Museum Board of Directors the Grand Marshals for the 2022 Christmas Parade.
