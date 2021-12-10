Generally clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable..
The West Kern Oil Museum will host its annual Christmas Tea on Sunday at 1 p.m.
The event is free to the public and includes refreshments and a performance by the Taft Union High School choir.
